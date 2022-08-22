Judge dismisses former Lincoln Police officer's lawsuit against city

More than seven months after a prominent former Lincoln Police officer sued the city alleging years of discrimination based on her sex and insufficient efforts to investigate her reports, a Lancaster County judge on Monday dismissed the lawsuit.

In a 14-page order, District Judge Kevin McManaman sided with the city on its motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Erin Spilker, who was the agency's lead public information officer and a 20-year veteran of the force when she resigned earlier this year.

Spilker's original complaint included more than 30 pages of detailed allegations, ranging from LPD's handling of alleged sex assaults by male officers to discipline being focused on the women who have come forward alleging misconduct.

"She is under a microscope, and has been subjected to assaults, harassment, intimidation, threats and retaliation, which affect her ability to do her job," Spilker's attorney, Kelly Brandon, said in the lawsuit filed in January.

Brandon, who did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday afternoon, laid out dozens of incidents where Spilker and other women alleged they were treated differently at LPD, including:

* That Spilker heard male employees at LPD referring to female recruits as "fresh meat" on a consistent basis.

* That a male police sergeant grabbed Spilker's phone to look at photos she'd taken at a lake day event and zoomed in on a photo of another female officer and asked for her to send him the photo, which Spilker declined to do. The same sergeant, in an annual evaluation, referenced Spilker's vagina several times and "made inappropriate comments about her dating life and relationships," according to the lawsuit.

* That a male officer who Spilker alleged sexually assaulted her was allowed to work from home during a suspension while the investigation proceeded. Spilker ultimately was told there was "not enough evidence" to discipline him. After a second complaint was raised about the same officer, he was allowed to medically retire.

But in his order issued Monday, McManaman said Spilker's string of allegations did not sufficiently prove a hostile work environment in part because of the various alleged harassers, timespans and settings she named in the lawsuit.

Instead, McManaman said, Spilker's allegations amount to "an amalgamation of discrete incidents ... and not one unlawful employment practice."

The judge also said Spilker and her attorney failed to show that male officers in similar situations were not met with the same conditions, casting doubt on the former officer's claim that treatment from her supervisors was the result of sexual discrimination.

And McManaman ruled that Spilker's complaint ultimately failed to show her treatment at LPD was the result of retaliation.

The judge's dismissal marks a win for the city in its ongoing legal battle against current and former LPD officers who all have sued on similar grounds.

Officer Melissa Ripley and former Officer Sara Khalil have each sued the city in the last 20 months, alleging sex-based discrimination. Litigation in those cases remains ongoing. Ripley, who filed suit in April 2021, is the only officer to file suit who still works at the department.

In the only lawsuit regarding the police department's workplace culture that has been resolved, the city settled out of court with former Officer Sarah Williams, paying her $65,000.

Spilker has 30 days to file an amended complaint against the city in the wake of Monday's order.

City Attorney Yohance Christie was not available Monday afternoon for comment on the dismissal.