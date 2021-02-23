Judge denies motion to block Lincoln's coronavirus DHMs

Madsen's Bowling & Billiards lost the first round in its lawsuit seeking to challenge the city's directed health measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

But District Judge Michael A. Smith is giving the business owner's attorney a chance to amend the complaint to add Lancaster County.

In dual decisions Tuesday, Smith granted the city's motion to dismiss all but one of Madsen's claims and denied a motion for an injunction that would have blocked the city from enforcing mask mandates and other local directed health measures as the civil lawsuit works its way through the courts.

"An injunction under Nebraska law is deemed to be an extraordinary remedy that ordinarily should not be granted except in a clear case where there is actual and substantial injury," the judge wrote.

In addition, Smith said that he disregarded allegations made by attorney Chris Ferdico regarding the applicability of the Americans with Disabilities Act and a claim that the city was delegating its police powers to carry out requirements of the directed health measures onto businesses.

"Those statements are conclusions of law, lacking foundation, and appear to be misstatements of the law," the judge wrote.