Judge denies Lincoln teen's request to move charges in fatal stabbing to juvenile court

A judge has denied a Lincoln teenager's request to transfer his criminal case — in which he stands accused of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony — to juvenile court.
Marsalis Phillips was 15 on March 8, when prosecutors allege he stabbed 36-year-old Edward Varejcka at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood.
Phillips since has turned 16.
In an order last week, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte said the crimes alleged by the state involve serious injury and violence and premeditation.
Phillips allegedly acted with others, indicating a plan and intention, the judge said.
On Monday, Phillips' attorney filed a written waiver of his appearance at an arraignment set next month and entered a not guilty plea to the charges.
Lincoln Police say at least three people entered an apartment near 22nd and Orchard streets sometime before 3:30 a.m. March 8. A fight broke out, and one of the intruders stabbed Varejcka in the torso several times.
Police arrived to find a friend performing CPR on him. Officers took over until rescue workers arrived but were unable to save Varejcka, who was pronounced dead.
Crime scene investigators found a kitchen knife from the apartment, the suspected murder weapon, thrown outside the apartment complex as the intruders left, according to court records.
Makayla Fell, 20, a resident of the apartment where the stabbing took place, and Krysean Reynolds, 19, who also is believed to have been at the apartment during the stabbing, both face accessory charges.
