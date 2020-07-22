Judge denies Lincoln teen's request to move charges in fatal stabbing to juvenile court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A judge has denied a Lincoln teenager's request to transfer his criminal case — in which he stands accused of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony — to juvenile court.

Marsalis Phillips was 15 on March 8, when prosecutors allege he stabbed 36-year-old Edward Varejcka at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood.

Phillips since has turned 16.

In an order last week, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte said the crimes alleged by the state involve serious injury and violence and premeditation.

Phillips allegedly acted with others, indicating a plan and intention, the judge said.

On Monday, Phillips' attorney filed a written waiver of his appearance at an arraignment set next month and entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

Lincoln Police say at least three people entered an apartment near 22nd and Orchard streets sometime before 3:30 a.m. March 8. A fight broke out, and one of the intruders stabbed Varejcka in the torso several times.

Police arrived to find a friend performing CPR on him. Officers took over until rescue workers arrived but were unable to save Varejcka, who was pronounced dead.