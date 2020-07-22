You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Judge denies Lincoln teen's request to move charges in fatal stabbing to juvenile court
View Comments
editor's pick

Judge denies Lincoln teen's request to move charges in fatal stabbing to juvenile court

{{featured_button_text}}

A judge has denied a Lincoln teenager's request to transfer his criminal case — in which he stands accused of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony — to juvenile court. 

Marsalis Phillips was 15 on March 8, when prosecutors allege he stabbed 36-year-old Edward Varejcka at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood.

Phillips since has turned 16.

Marsalis K. Phillips

Marsalis K. Phillips

In an order last week, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte said the crimes alleged by the state involve serious injury and violence and premeditation.

Phillips allegedly acted with others, indicating a plan and intention, the judge said.

Lincoln teenager arrested, charged in fatal stabbing

On Monday, Phillips' attorney filed a written waiver of his appearance at an arraignment set next month and entered a not guilty plea to the charges. 

Lincoln Police say at least three people entered an apartment near 22nd and Orchard streets sometime before 3:30 a.m. March 8. A fight broke out, and one of the intruders stabbed Varejcka in the torso several times.

Police arrived to find a friend performing CPR on him. Officers took over until rescue workers arrived but were unable to save Varejcka, who was pronounced dead.

Crime scene investigators found a kitchen knife from the apartment, the suspected murder weapon, thrown outside the apartment complex as the intruders left, according to court records.

Police identify man fatally stabbed on Sunday morning

Makayla Fell, 20, a resident of the apartment where the stabbing took place, and Krysean Reynolds, 19, who also is believed to have been at the apartment during the stabbing, both face accessory charges.

Two arrests made in connection with fatal stabbing in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
3
0
2
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News