Judge denies Lincoln man's request to restore good time after false positive meth test

A district judge this week denied a Lincoln man's request to force the jail to give him back 10 days of good time he lost after a urine test falsely indicated he'd used methamphetamine.

Lancaster District Judge Susan Strong's decision means that 41-year-old James Nelsen will stay in the county jail until his release Dec. 12.

On Thursday, Nelsen's lawyer, Darik Von Loh, said they are disappointed in the decision "and are considering all options."

On Oct. 28, 2019, he had sought and obtained an order for Nelsen to have hair follicle testing performed — at his expense — to show that he hadn't used methamphetamine, as an iCup urine test suggested he had on Aug. 27.

Nelsen, who was in on a year-long jail term for driving during revocation, asked the jail for a retest but was denied. The jail revoked his work release, gave him 12 days disciplinary segregation and he lost 10 days of good time.

Arguing for the testing, Von Loh said the jail hadn't followed proper protocol for the iCup test, which requires presumptive positives to be verified by an independent lab.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}