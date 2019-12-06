Judge denies Lincoln man's request to restore good time after false positive meth test

A district judge this week denied a Lincoln man's request to force the jail to give him back 10 days of good time he lost after a urine test falsely indicated he'd used methamphetamine.
Lancaster District Judge Susan Strong's decision means that 41-year-old James Nelsen will stay in the county jail until his release Dec. 12.
On Thursday, Nelsen's lawyer, Darik Von Loh, said they are disappointed in the decision "and are considering all options."
On Oct. 28, 2019, he had sought and obtained an order for Nelsen to have hair follicle testing performed — at his expense — to show that he hadn't used methamphetamine, as an iCup urine test suggested he had on Aug. 27.
Nelsen, who was in on a year-long jail term for driving during revocation, asked the jail for a retest but was denied. The jail revoked his work release, gave him 12 days disciplinary segregation and he lost 10 days of good time.
Arguing for the testing, Von Loh said the jail hadn't followed proper protocol for the iCup test, which requires presumptive positives to be verified by an independent lab.
In her order this week, Strong wrote that she allowed the hair follicle testing "with the understanding that there was some expediency with which the testing had to be performed to obtain a significant result."
The test came back negative for meth.
Regardless, Strong said, Nelsen's request to order the jail to reinstate his good time fails, in part, because he admitted at a disciplinary hearing that he'd taken Zoloft and an antihistamine while on work release that may have caused the false positive.
Nelsen's suit said it had been issued by the jail. But, according to the jail, antihistamines weren't on his list of approved medications, the judge said.
"Thus, plaintiff took medication outside those issued by the Department of Corrections, which is a violation of jail policy," Strong said.
She said Nelsen was disciplined, not for methamphetamine use, but for having a substance in his system that wasn't prescribed or administered by medical staff.
Ultimately, the judge found that she lacked what's called subject matter jurisdiction in the case because he didn't follow the Political Subdivision Tort Claims Act by filing a claim first with the county.
In a footnote, Strong said, Nelsen could file a petition for a writ of habeas corpus if he feels he is being unjustly imprisoned.
