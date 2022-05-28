Judge denies joint motions by defense and prosecution to undo convictions in NSP-related drug cases

It's not every day that a prosecutor joins in a defense motion for a new trial.

This year, it happened not once, but twice, in Lancaster County District Court in the cases of two people convicted and sentenced on unrelated drug charges later discovered potentially to have been tainted by an evidence breach at the Nebraska State Patrol.

In a rare twist — despite both sides being in agreement that the convictions should be undone and the cases dismissed — a District Court judge denied the move.

Now, both cases are on appeal.

It started back in November, when the attorneys for Samantha Blocher and Gabriel Muratella received an email from the Lancaster County Attorney's Office with a letter attached, disclosing that their clients' cases had been identified as part of a State Patrol drug-related investigation that resulted in a conviction and sentence.

The letter said: "You are advised that it is possible that during the time any drug-related evidence in this case was in the custody of NSP, it may have been directly or indirectly maintained by or otherwise subject to the oversight of the former evidence technician," referring to Anna Idigima, who now is facing federal charges for allegedly conspiring to sell drugs taken from the State Patrol's evidence room.

Blocher's case, which was over a Nov. 6, 2018, traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lincoln that turned up two baggies totaling about 20 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale, had been on the docket at the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

She had been found guilty at the end of a two-day jury trial in July 2021, had gotten probation and appealed.

But with the news of the evidence breach, her attorney, Matt Catlett, withdrew the appeal so the case could go back to district court, where the County Attorney's Office agreed to join in his request for a motion for a new trial "and thereafter motion the court to dismiss the case with prejudice," the deputy county attorney wrote in a letter.

A joint motion and stipulation for new trial followed, citing newly discovered evidence.

In an order last month, Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret overruled the motion, pointing to the Nebraska Supreme Court's two-prong test requiring a defendant to show that the evidence couldn't have been discovered earlier with reasonable diligence and probably would have led to a different verdict if known at trial.

"The defendant and the county attorney argue that the court must grant the defendant a new trial because they have stipulated to one," she wrote. "It is well-established, however, that parties cannot stipulate to legal conclusions."

Maret said Catlett and Deputy County Attorney Morgan Smith hadn't stipulated to any facts concerning Idigima's alleged misconduct. Had they, she said, she could have decided whether the facts showed it couldn't have been discovered before trial "and whether the evidence was so substantial that a different verdict would probably have been reached."

Under well-established precedents, their stipulation must be disregarded, she said.

Maret said she believed it was significant that Blocher had been convicted after a jury trial, that 12 people had spent time away from their families, jobs and whatever else is important to them to decide the charge.

"Now, without any apparent investigation into whether Idigima's misconduct actually involved the evidence in the defendant's case, the parties are willing to stipulate that the conviction should be tossed," she wrote.

Maret said it wasn't clear why the defense attorney and county attorney haven't tried to determine the facts, but the jurors' time and efforts shouldn't be flippantly disregarded.

Smith, the prosecutor, had argued in his brief that had the NSP misconduct been known at Blocher's trial, the state couldn't have laid the foundation necessary to admit the results of the lab test that confirmed it was meth, because the woman accused would have asserted her right to remain silent.

But Maret said even if the laboratory results weren't allowed to go before the jury, Blocher still could've been found guilty based on her statement to the trooper that she knew there was meth in the vehicle.

"The outcome in this matter may be frustrating for the defendant, but it is the result of her own impatience or strategic miscalculation," the judge said.

Blocher has asked for the Court of Appeals to review the decision.

“My client is disappointed, but looks forward to an appeal,” Catlett said.

Maret issued a similar order in Muratella's case.

His attorney at the time, Matt Kosmicki, argued that Muratella wouldn't have pleaded no contest to attempted possession with intent to deliver, a charge for which he's now serving an eight- to 12-year sentence, if he'd known of the misconduct.

His case involved an employee at a UPS shipping facility in Lincoln in 2018 finding an earbud case containing about 18 grams of meth on the floor and Muratella returning for it.

According to Maret's order, Muratella cannot ask for a new trial under Nebraska law because he didn't have a trial, he pleaded no contest. She said the Constitution doesn't require the government to disclose material impeachment evidence prior to a plea agreement, like it does prior to a trial.

"Thus, even if the defendant could move to withdraw his plea, he has not shown that his constitutional rights were violated," the judge said.

In October, Idigima and George Weaver Jr. were indicted for conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, a detectable amount of fentanyl and marijuana.

Both have entered not guilty pleas but haven't yet been set for trial because of the complexity of the case.

At a hearing Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Fullerton said an expert currently is reviewing a number of overdose cases to provide her medical opinion on the possible causes.

If convicted, Idigima and Weaver would face 10 years to life in prison.

In August, Lincoln Police and the State Patrol announced the pair's arrest and the theft of more than $1.2 million worth of narcotics from the patrol's evidence facility, including $329,800 worth of cocaine.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

