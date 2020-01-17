Judge denies injunction to cigar-makers who sued over state lumping little cigars in with cigarettes

A Lincoln judge has denied a motion seeking to block the state from carrying out a Nebraska Department of Revenue definition change that lumped in certain cigars as cigarettes for tax purposes.
Two tobacco product manufacturers — Swisher International and Cheyenne International — and the Cigar Association of America sued Nebraska’s attorney general and tax commissioner over the change that went into effect Sept. 1.
In a lawsuit filed that month in Lancaster County District Court, their attorney, Patrick Brookhouser Jr., called the move "unprecedented," given a long-standing distinction between cigars and cigarettes based on various factors, including that cigars are wrapped in tobacco and cigarettes are wrapped in paper.
He said Nebraska's change departs from the way the same statutory language has been interpreted for two decades.
The language and prior interpretation had come from a settlement reached between 46 states, including Nebraska, and the five largest cigarette manufacturers in America over advertising, marketing and promotion of cigarettes.
Manufacturers of tobacco products who were selling cigarettes in Nebraska were required to make annual payments (based on the federal excise taxes they pay) to the states for health care costs associated with cigarette smoking or to register as a nonparticipating manufacturer and put money into an escrow account based on cigarettes sold in Nebraska.
Things continued that way until the passage of LB397 amended the term "cigarette" and the Nebraska Department of Revenue issued a notice on its website in August.
As a result, tobacco manufacturers said, now certain little cigars, filtered, nonfiltered and flavored, were reclassified as cigarettes as of Sept. 1.
If the cigars didn't meet certain requirements, including being listed on a state directory, state officials said they could be confiscated during a retail inspection.
Brookhouser said the problem was that cigarette sellers who were part of the 1998 settlement already can sell little cigars without paying Nebraska anything, because the federal excise tax it pays on cigarette sales excludes cigar sales by definition.
However, if Swisher or Cheyenne weren't part of the settlement, they have to pay $7.16 into an escrow account for each carton of cigars sold in Nebraska under the change.
In a recent decision, Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman wrote that the tobacco manufacturers had not shown they were likely to win the case because the department had issued the notice as guidance documents, not as rules or regulations.
Guidance documents bind only the agency, not the public, he said. Rules and regulations bind both.
Put more simply, "the Department won't be able to rely on them as authority for any standard or requirement if its interpretation is challenged," McManaman said.
He said blocking the state from enforcing the guidance documents wouldn't prevent the Department of Revenue from interpreting the statutory term "cigarette" to include products marketed as "little cigars."
McManaman also said the escrow statute also allows a company that isn't participating in the settlement to request a refund if its payments exceeded what participants in the settlement would pay.
"The court notes that the escrow statutes of other states have been challenged many times in federal court on equal protection grounds. Although the context varies from case to case, the resounding theme is that the plaintiff loses," the judge wrote.
