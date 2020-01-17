Judge denies injunction to cigar-makers who sued over state lumping little cigars in with cigarettes

Things continued that way until the passage of LB397 amended the term "cigarette" and the Nebraska Department of Revenue issued a notice on its website in August.

As a result, tobacco manufacturers said, now certain little cigars, filtered, nonfiltered and flavored, were reclassified as cigarettes as of Sept. 1.

If the cigars didn't meet certain requirements, including being listed on a state directory, state officials said they could be confiscated during a retail inspection.

Brookhouser said the problem was that cigarette sellers who were part of the 1998 settlement already can sell little cigars without paying Nebraska anything, because the federal excise tax it pays on cigarette sales excludes cigar sales by definition.

However, if Swisher or Cheyenne weren't part of the settlement, they have to pay $7.16 into an escrow account for each carton of cigars sold in Nebraska under the change.

In a recent decision, Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman wrote that the tobacco manufacturers had not shown they were likely to win the case because the department had issued the notice as guidance documents, not as rules or regulations.