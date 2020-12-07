Judge continues sentencing hearing for Aubrey Trail over COVID concerns

The attorney also raised concerns over the number of people who would be in attendance, saying there was "grave potential that this proceeding could become a significant community spreading event." Murray pointed to a murder trial in Georgia in March where a juror developed symptoms on the third day of trial and was hospitalized the next day.
As a result, more than 23 court personnel were infected. One person, a judge, died after contracting the virus at the courthouse, he said.
Murray said Trail is in the high-risk category for death or serious illness should he contract COVID-19.
"Putting his life at unnecessary risk, in order to move forward at a hearing in which undersigned counsel aims to save his life, is self-defeating," he wrote.
Murray confirmed Monday afternoon the hearing on the motion to continue didn't happen after his father, co-counsel Joe Murray, tested positive.
Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson, Cass County District Judge Michael A. Smith and Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong now are set to hold the hearing in March.
PHOTOS FROM AUBREY TRAIL'S TRIAL:
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
WILBER, NEB. - 07/10/2019 - The clerk of the court (right) reads the verdict on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, during the Aubrey Trail murder trial at Saline County District Court. The jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than three hours before returning the verdict on a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday evening. Trail, who showed no emotion as the verdicts were read, was also found guilty of a second count of criminal conspiracy to commit murder. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail is wheeled out of court after being found guilty of first-degree murder on July 10. Trail, who showed no emotion as the verdicts were read, was also found guilty of a second count of criminal conspiracy to commit murder.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Sydney Loofe's mother, Susie Loofe, sits between her daughter, MacKenzie Loofe, and Loofe's father, George, as the clerk of the court reads the guilty verdict against Aubrey Trail in Saline County District Court last year. The jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than three hours before returning the verdict on a first-degree murder charge.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Deputies stand near Aubrey Trail on Wednesday in Saline County District Court.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail (left) looks in the direction of the jury during judge's instructions on on July 10 in Saline County District Court.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Defense attorney Joe Murray (right) looks toward the jury as Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson delivers instructions on July 10.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Defendant Aubrey Trail listens as Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson finishes her instructions to the jury on Wednesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson reads her instructions to the jury before their deliberations on Wednesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Defendant Aubrey Trail looks in the direction of the jury during the judge's instructions to the jury on Wednesday in Saline County District Court.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
FBI Agent Mike Maseth testifies about letters from Aubrey Trail during his trial in Saline County District Court on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Prosecutors showed jurors a letter from Aubrey Trail, written in code, in his murder trial in Saline County District Court.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Prosecutors shared a letter written by Aubrey Trail during his murder trial in Saline County District Court.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Prosecutors showed jurors a letter from Aubrey Trail, written in code, in his murder trial in Saline County District Court.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Deputies keep an eye on Aubrey Trail, who returned to court for the first time on Tuesday following an apparent suicide attempt in the courtroom last month.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail points to photos his attorney Joe Murray is holding while testifying in his murder trial in Saline County District Court in July.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald file photo
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail stretches during his trial at the Saline County Courthouse on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Mike Guinan (right) hands material written by Aubrey Trail to FBI special agent Michael Maseth on Friday during Trail's trial in Saline County District Court.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Defense attorney Joe Murray objects to FBI special agent Michael Maseth being asked "whose handwriting is this" on Friday during Aubrey Trail's trial.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
The defense and prosecution, including Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan (center right), are shown June 28 at their respective tables during Aubrey Trail's trial at the Saline County District Court in Wilber.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Mike Guinan (left) questions FBI special agent Michael Maseth on Friday during Aubrey Trail's trial in Saline County District Court in Wilber.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Wilber, NEB. - 6/28/2019 - Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson addresses the attorneys after defense attorney Joe Murray makes an objection on Friday, June 28, 2019, during the Aubrey Trail Trial at Saline County District Court. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
A four-hour police interview with Aubrey Trail is played on Friday in Saline County District Court.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Prosecutors showed a four-hour police interview with Aubrey Trail during his trial on Friday in Saline County District Court.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Prosecutors showed a four-hour police interview with Aubrey Trail during his trial on Friday in Saline County District Court.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Prosecutor Mike Guinan holds Aubrey Trail's writing samples on Friday during the trial in Saline County District Court.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail trial, 6.24.2019
Defense attorney Joe Murray listens to instructions from Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson regarding an outburst from defendant Aubrey Trail on Monday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail trial, 6.24.2019
Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson addresses the jury regarding an outburst from defendant Aubrey Trail earlier on Monday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail
Aubrey Trail is taken from the Saline County courthouse after he shouted and appeared to cut his neck with an object during testimony on Monday in his murder trial.
PAUL HAMMEL, Omaha World-Herald
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail (left) and defense attorney Ben Murray listen as Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen delivers her opening statement to the jury on Tuesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail (left) listens and defense attorney Ben Murray takes notes as Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen delivers her opening statement to the jury Tuesday in Trail's murder trial in Wilber.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail sits to the left of attorneys for the defense and prosecution during opening statements in his murder trial in Saline County District Court on Tuesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Defense attorney Joe Murray delivers his opening statement to the jury as Aubrey Trail's murder trial begins Tuesday in Saline County District Court.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen talks to the jury during her opening statement Tuesday in Aubrey Trail's murder trial in Saline County District Court.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail listens as Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen delivers her opening statement to the jury last week in Saline County District Court.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Defense attorney Joe Murray delivers his opening statement to the jury as the Aubrey Trail trial begins Tuesday in Saline County District Court.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen delivers her opening statement to the jury as Aubrey Trail's trial begins Tuesday in Saline County District Court.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Defense attorney Joe Murray (left) sits behind the prosecution's table to watch and listen as Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen delivers her opening statement to the jury in Aubrey Trail's trial in Saline County District Court.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail enters the courtroom on Tuesday, the first day of his trial in Saline County District Court.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson instructs the jury on Tuesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail appears in Saline County District Court for a plea hearing on Monday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail (center) is wheeled into Saline County District Court in Wilber for a plea hearing Monday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Defense attorney Joe Murray listens during a plea hearing for Aubrey Trail in Saline County District Court on Monday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Defense attorney Joe Murray speaks to the judge as client Aubrey Trail (left) listens during a plea hearing in Saline County District Court on Monday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail appears in Saline County District Court for a plea hearing on Monday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson guides Aubrey Trail through a plea hearing Monday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail
Aubrey Trail appears in Saline County District Court for a plea hearing on Monday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.