 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge continues sentencing hearing for Aubrey Trail over COVID concerns
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Judge continues sentencing hearing for Aubrey Trail over COVID concerns

{{featured_button_text}}

A multi-day hearing to determine whether Aubrey Trail will get the death penalty for the killing of a 24-year-old Lincoln woman has been reset for March after one of his attorneys tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the defense filed a motion to continue the aggravation and mitigation hearing, which was set to start next week in Wilber.

In the filing, attorney Ben Murray listed a number of COVID-related reasons prompting him to ask for a continuance. Among them, that the pandemic was making it impossible for out-of-state witnesses, who included Trail's relatives in Tennessee, to travel to Nebraska.

"The present pandemic substantially impairs counsel's ability to take on the 'extraordinary responsibility' of representing a person whose life is at stake and provide effective representation," he wrote.

Boswell's attorney asks for new trial and to limit victim impact statements to Loofe's parents

A Saline County jury last year found Trail guilty of the first-degree murder and conspiracy to kill Sydney Loofe. Before trial, Trail pleaded guilty to unlawful disposal of her remains. 

Trail had maintained Loofe died accidentally, but the jury found him guilty, setting up a hearing where a three-judge panel will consider evidence presented by the state in favor of the death penalty and by the defense against it.

Murray said the pandemic has impaired attorneys' ability to meet with Trail at the prison. They've been able to meet with him just once in the last six months.

The attorney also raised concerns over the number of people who would be in attendance, saying there was "grave potential that this proceeding could become a significant community spreading event." Murray pointed to a murder trial in Georgia in March where a juror developed symptoms on the third day of trial and was hospitalized the next day.

Judge recuses probation office from work on Boswell case after social media post

As a result, more than 23 court personnel were infected. One person, a judge, died after contracting the virus at the courthouse, he said.

Murray said Trail is in the high-risk category for death or serious illness should he contract COVID-19. 

"Putting his life at unnecessary risk, in order to move forward at a hearing in which undersigned counsel aims to save his life, is self-defeating," he wrote. 

Murray confirmed Monday afternoon the hearing on the motion to continue didn't happen after his father, co-counsel Joe Murray, tested positive.

Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson, Cass County District Judge Michael A. Smith and Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong now are set to hold the hearing in March.

Jury finds Boswell guilty of murder in killing of Sydney Loofe

PHOTOS FROM AUBREY TRAIL'S TRIAL: 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News