Judge continues sentencing hearing for Aubrey Trail over COVID concerns

A multi-day hearing to determine whether Aubrey Trail will get the death penalty for the killing of a 24-year-old Lincoln woman has been reset for March after one of his attorneys tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the defense filed a motion to continue the aggravation and mitigation hearing, which was set to start next week in Wilber.

In the filing, attorney Ben Murray listed a number of COVID-related reasons prompting him to ask for a continuance. Among them, that the pandemic was making it impossible for out-of-state witnesses, who included Trail's relatives in Tennessee, to travel to Nebraska.

"The present pandemic substantially impairs counsel's ability to take on the 'extraordinary responsibility' of representing a person whose life is at stake and provide effective representation," he wrote.

A Saline County jury last year found Trail guilty of the first-degree murder and conspiracy to kill Sydney Loofe. Before trial, Trail pleaded guilty to unlawful disposal of her remains.

Trail had maintained Loofe died accidentally, but the jury found him guilty, setting up a hearing where a three-judge panel will consider evidence presented by the state in favor of the death penalty and by the defense against it.