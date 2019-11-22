After detailed testimony outlined how fingerprints are processed and analyzed, the answer of whether a Lincoln political activist and university employee vandalized a U.S. senator’s office came down to a question of probability.
Attorney Marc Delman asked Lincoln Police fingerprint analyst Launa Groves if she could be 100% sure the prints pulled from a sign taped to the door of Sen. Deb Fischer’s campaign office last year belonged to Patricia Wonch Hill.
Groves, who under previous questioning from Assistant City Attorney Jessica Kerkofs laid out how she concluded five of 11 latent prints lifted from tape holding a sign reading “Deb loves rapists” and stickers for Betsy Riot matched a sample provided by Wonch Hill, said she couldn’t be absolutely certain.
“I can’t say 100% because I can’t compare them to everyone in the world,” Groves said.
“Then you can’t say beyond a reasonable doubt, can you?” Delman pressed.
“No,” Groves replied.
A short time later, Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton declared Wonch Hill, a research assistant professor of sociology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, not guilty of a misdemeanor count of vandalism, though he did so with some reservations.
While he believed the evidence presented by prosecutors connected Wonch Hill to the crime, Dalton said the City Attorney’s office failed to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.
The acquittal marks the second time this year Wonch Hill has been cleared in cases blurring political speech and vandalism.
Wonch Hill was also accused of attaching googly eye stickers to a campaign sign for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, but the city dropped that count in September over scheduling issues involving the Republican congressman.
Following Dalton’s ruling shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday, Wonch Hill said she has become the target of Republican lawmakers.
“I believe this was malicious prosecution on a private citizen in order to silence political dissent by powerful elected officials and the ruling political party in Nebraska,” she said. “I’m politically active, I go to every town hall, and they don’t like my political speech.”
Wonch Hill said she plans to file a House of Representatives ethics complaint against Fortenberry for what she described as an abuse of power in pressuring Lincoln Police to pursue a case against her.
City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick defended the decision to prosecute Wonch Hill on the misdemeanor charge, where the maximum penalty is six months in jail and a $500 fine, saying prosecutors believed they had enough evidence for a conviction.
Kirkpatrick said his office was not pressured politically and often pursues cases even if, like in the case at Fischer’s campaign office, no property was damaged.
“At some point, if everybody says it’s not a big deal, then it has an impact on quality of life in the city,” Kirkpatrick said. “I don’t think anybody is going to say putting a sticky note on a door is the crime of the century, but we had what we felt like was enough evidence to convict.”
During her testimony, Groves outlined how she compared the 11 latent fingerprints taken from evidence collected at Fischer’s office to samples provided by Wonch Hill in recent weeks.
Groves said prints appearing to match Wonch Hill’s left and right index fingers and right thumb were found on the tape used to hold the sign in place on Fischer’s office door, while prints matching her right thumb and ring finger were pulled from a Betsy Riot sticker.
The other six latent prints, however, could not be conclusively linked to Wonch Hill, Groves testified.
In his closing argument, Delman said police “didn’t care much about this case” until they were politically pressured to act, and that the prosecution was against free speech, not vandalism. Even if the fingerprints matched Wonch Hill, Delman said there was nothing connecting her to putting them on the office door.
After the trial, Delman said he was pleased with the outcome.
“My client was certainly innocent of any of this, and the court agreed,” he said.