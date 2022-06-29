Judge calls Lincoln man's actions 'appalling,' sentences him for 2014 sex assault

Before she sentenced a 63-year-old Lincoln man to prison Thursday, nearly eight years after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, Judge Jodi Nelson first reviled Steve Berks for his actions on and after Aug. 22, 2014.

"You blamed the police and law enforcement for how long it took to get the DNA hit on you," the judge said. "You made horrible calls to (the accuser), trying to get her to be the one who is responsible for this. It's just appalling, the kind of irresponsibility and lack of taking responsibility that went on during that.

"I listened to those calls ... yesterday. And it's just appalling the effort that you made to, essentially, blame her, and to make her the one responsible for your conduct. It is simply appalling."

Berks, then 55, arrived at a party near 14th and G streets that night to pick up the 17-year-old — who had taken two Xanax pills and had been drinking at a friend's house before blacking out — after a friend called the girl's mom and said she needed a ride home, according to police.

"She was looking for a safe ride home," Deputy County Attorney Jessica Murphy said Wednesday. "Her friend called Mr. Berks. He was supposed to be that safe ride."

The next morning, the teen underwent a sexual assault examination at a local hospital after she woke up with her shorts unbuttoned and her underwear on the floor, police said in court records.

"And instead of keeping her safe, instead of making sure she was not taken advantage of, he (Berks) violated that trust in the worst way," said Nelson, echoing Murphy.

The sexual assault exam wasn't sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab for testing until May 15, 2019, nearly five years after the incident.

On Jan. 7, 2020, police learned the DNA sample from the kit matched Berks. LPD moved forward with an investigation later that year. And Berks, who had driven the girl home that night, was charged in February 2021 with sexual assault of an incompetent person.

Berks, who pleaded no contest to two counts of felony child abuse as a part of a plea agreement, offered apologies to the girl, her family and his own family when he addressed the court from a jail cell Wednesday in a virtual hearing.

"I know that there's a lot of people hurt, judge, by my actions besides just (the girl) and I," said Berks, who has spent the 517 days since his arrest in the Lancaster County Jail. "So with that I'd like to say I'm sorry, and I ask forgiveness from everybody that was ... hurt by selfish and senseless actions."

Berks' attorney, Chad Wythers, cast his client's jail stint is "quite a long time for a man his age," before asking Nelson to sentence Berks to a long probation term or a prison sentence with a low floor. For the state, Murphy sought continued incarceration.

In the end, Nelson sided "absolutely" with the prosecutor, thanking Berks for his apology but sentencing him to 4 to 5 years in prison on each count of child abuse, to be served consecutively.

"These kinds of events have profound and prolonged effects on others and their lives that, simply, can't be fixed with an apology, quite frankly," the judge said.

With credit for time served, Berks will be parole-eligible in early 2025.

