Judge appointed to Aubrey Trail's three-judge death sentence panel hears arguments on her recusal

WILBER — A day after Sen. Ernie Chambers claimed the “fix is in” for Aubrey Trail to get a death sentence for killing a 24-year-old Lincoln woman, the judge at the heart of the criticism took up a defense motion asking her to recuse herself from the panel that will decide if he gets life or death.

Trail’s attorney, Joe Murray, made a subtle reference to the criticism made on the floor of the Legislature during arguments, telling Johnson County District Judge Julie Smith, “the appearance of impropriety is all over your appointment.”

Out of 54 other district court judges who could have been appointed, he said, it seemed "almost beyond coincidental” that Smith, who drafted the state’s current lethal injection protocols while general counsel for the prisons, was chosen randomly.

“We’ve had distraction after distraction after distraction in this case. We don’t need more,” Murray said.

He said he understood that all judges had prior work histories, but given that hers was so recent and so specific to the death penalty, he was asking her to step down.