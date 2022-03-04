Judge affirms Lincoln man's yearlong jail sentence for stabbing dog

A Lancaster County District judge has affirmed a Lincoln man's yearlong jail sentence for stabbing a dog.

Jordan King, 24, had appealed arguing the sentence, the maximum imprisonment possible for the misdemeanor, had been excessive and an abuse of the county court judge's discretion.

According to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office, on April 29, 2021, Lincoln police were dispatched to an apartment near South Cotner Boulevard and South Street about a threat King had made to a woman regarding her dog. In messages, he first threatened to stab the dog, and then said he had.

Police arrived to find him bleeding from a dog bite and a dog with a knife cut to its back left leg. They arrested King.

He later pleaded no contest to cruelly neglecting an animal in a deal with prosecutors, who dismissed a domestic assault charge. And on Oct. 1, he was sentenced to 365 days in the Lancaster County jail and ordered not to live with, own, or possess any pets for 5 years.

At sentencing, Lancaster County Court Judge Matt Acton called it an extremely serious case.

"This is not just simply getting in an argument (involving) a dog and stabbing it in self-defense. This was a domestic-related incident where he’s using this dog as power and control over the victim. He threatens to kill the dog, threatens to stab it before he actually does, in fact, stab it," the judge said.

And it was a large stab wound, 2 to 2½ inches deep into the muscle and 1 inch long, Acton said.

On appeal, Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender James Sieben argued King should've gotten probation, saying it wasn't purely malicious conduct by King.

"While his actions were still illegal and still inappropriate, they were not without reason. Appellant did not stab the dog to get back at or anger the owner — he stabbed the dog because the dog bit him," the attorney argued.

Sieben said King never harmed the dog's owner nor threatened to harm her. He had been under the influence at the time, due to a substance abuse problem, and before sentencing had gotten an evaluation to help deal with it.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Julie Murz argued the sentence was within statutory limits and should be upheld.

This week, District Court Judge Ryan Post did just that, finding no abuse of discretion.

