editor's pick

John Deere excavator, worth $50,000, stolen from Lincoln construction site, police say

  • Updated
A miniature excavator and a concrete-breaking attachment were stolen from an east Lincoln construction site sometime over the weekend, according to police.

Site supervisors called police just before 10 a.m. Monday to report the theft of a $50,000 John Deere mini excavator and a Kent brand concrete breaker attachment, worth $9,750, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The equipment was taken from a worksite near 56th and O streets sometime between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, Vollmer said. An investigation into the theft is ongoing.

