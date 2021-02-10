 Skip to main content
Joe Kelly submits resignation as state's top federal prosecutor
Joe Kelly submits resignation as state's top federal prosecutor

Joe Kelly, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska, says he has submitted his resignation to President Biden effective Feb. 28.

Kelly, a former Lancaster County Attorney, was appointed to be the state's top federal prosecutor by President Trump in February 2018 and confirmed to the position in the U.S. Senate.

Joe Kelly, U.S. attorney for Nebraska
He said the Department of Justice and Biden asked for the resignations of all U.S. attorneys by the end of February to begin the process of replacing the political appointees with those of the new administration.

Until Biden nominates a successor and that person is confirmed by the Senate, an Acting U.S. Attorney designated by the Department of Justice will lead the office.

“The employees in the United States Attorney’s Office for Nebraska work with their federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners to protect the residents of Nebraska. The office has a long tradition of successfully prosecuting violent criminals, online child predators, human traffickers and fraudsters who target our vulnerable adults,” Kelly said in a new release. “It has been a pleasure to work with the staff in the office and other members of the federal court system.”

