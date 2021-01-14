Jeep fled traffic stop on I-80, led deputy on chase into Lincoln, sheriff says

A Jeep drove away from a traffic stop on Interstate 80 and led a Lancaster County sheriff's deputy on a chase into Lincoln early Wednesday afternoon.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the deputy stopped a white Jeep Compass heading west on I-80 about 8 miles west of Lincoln for following too closely and failing to signal a lane change.

As the deputy approached, the driver sped off, making a U-turn and heading back toward Lincoln, he said.

Wagner said the pursuit continued until 14th and Superior streets, where the chase was called off. A short time later, they found the Jeep abandoned in an apartment parking lot at 14th and Hilltop Road, just north of Superior.

He said they're looking for the driver.

Wagner said when they towed the vehicle, an inventory search turned up a small baggie of marijuana and a small amount of cash.

