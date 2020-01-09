Jail term given for crash that killed Odell man
Jail term given for crash that killed Odell man

BEATRICE — A Crete man will serve a jail term for a July crash that killed an Odell man.

Troy A. Smith, 38, was sentenced to 300 days in jail Thursday in Gage County Court for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

He was fined $100 for a second charge of careless driving for the July 1 crash on U.S. 77 near Pickrell.

Just before 8 p.m. that evening, Robert Snyder Sr., 82, of Odell, was driving his tractor north on U.S. 77.

A police report stated the tractor's hazard lights were blinking, a slow traffic sign was displayed and Snyder was driving as far to the right as possible.

Smith, who was driving a northbound semi, was reportedly distracted and attempted to veer around the tractor at the last second, striking the left side of the tractor and taking a rear wheel off.

Snyder was thrown from the tractor and pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith suffered minor injuries.

