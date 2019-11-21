George Robie always drove his grandson to the corner so the boy could meet the school bus from the warmth of Grandpa’s car.
And that’s what Grandpa George did on Tuesday morning.
He parked his Hyundai Sonata at the top of his central Lincoln cul-de-sac to wait for the big yellow bus.
Robie read the paper while Zach snoozed in the backseat, and when the bus pulled up just after 6:45, Robie hollered for the sixth grader to wake up.
And then he hollered again. Get your backpack, the bus is here!
Zach’s parents work early and drop their son off at his grandparents’ house on school days. Sometimes Zach is disoriented when he wakes up from a deep sleep.
And so on Tuesday, still drowsy, he started heading back to the brick ranch, a block away.
Grandpa opened the door and leaned out: Zach, turn around! You’re going the wrong way!
Zach turned around.
That’s when Robie lost his balance and fell forward and found himself halfway out of the car, his legs trapped between the door and the front seat.
And then the car began to roll.
“The only thing I can think of is my right arm knocked the gear shift into reverse as I fell,” Robie said Thursday.
The 76-year-old hospice chaplain was trapped, his body bumping along the ground as the car backed down the street.
He thought: “Oh, no, not my hip again.” (He’d broken his left hip in a fall back in September.)
He thought: “I pray to god the front wheels don’t turn because my chest and head were right there.”
Then somebody else was right there, too.
Eugene Lucas has been a bus driver for 11 years. He had some training in CPR, although he’s not certified, and he’d learned a few things about first aid as a Boy Scout volunteer at his Latter-day Saints church.
He and LPS para-educator Deb Forsgren watched the scene unfold -- Zach on the sidewalk, the car heading the other direction and a man they’d regularly waved goodbye to from their high bus perch being dragged alongside it.
“His whole body was right beside the front tire,” Lucas said. “It looked like he was getting hit by the car multiple times.”
Forsgren called dispatch and reported the emergency.
Lucas headed toward the runway car.
“I didn’t know I could run that fast,” said the 54-year-old grandfather of six. “That adrenaline kicked in.”
He caught up with the car and shoved it in park. Forsgren helped him get Robie to the ground.
They told him to stay put.
Neighbors emerged. One offering blankets, another a pillow, staying until paramedics arrived and took Robie away.
Doctors checked him out at the hospital, X-raying his knee, his pelvis, his left hip. The hip he broke in September.
Other than bruises, he was all good.
“I have a stiff knee,” Robie said. “But other than that I’m OK.”
He was back at the end of the cul-de-sac Wednesday morning with Zach. He’d already assured his grandson that accidents happen and no one is to blame.
He’d already reflected on the heavy jacket that saved his body from road rash and how much worse it might have been and how grateful he was in this season of Thanksgiving.
“We both stood outside the car with the ignition turned off and waited for the bus,” Robie said. “And I personally thanked Eugene and Deb -- they are real heroes as far as I’m concerned.”