'It defies logic' — Lincoln Police detail events that left two men dead in three days

The body of a man found outside a northwest Lincoln motel Thursday morning remained unidentifiable one day later, but Lincoln Police officials said Friday they suspect he was the victim of a homicide early this week.

Police uncovered the man outside the Motel 6 at Northwest 12th and West Bond streets at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after an investigation into the alleged murder of another man, Ronald George, led police to the motel, Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Jason Stille said at a news conference Friday.

William T. Wright has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in George's killing — but the criminal investigation into the 55-year-old remains in its infancy, Stille said at the news conference, where police released the following timeline connecting Wright to both bodies:

* At 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a field near Third and P streets, blocks from the People's City Mission houseless shelter, where they found George dead with stab wounds to his neck. Police found a knife at the scene.

* Witness interviews led police to two people of interest, including one who was taken in for questioning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and ultimately led investigators to Wright, who Stille said was the last person to see George alive.

* After investigators interviewed more than a dozen people, Wright was arrested at the city mission at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, 17 hours after police found George's body.

* Further interviews with Wright and additional witnesses sent investigators to the Motel 6 at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

* There, police found the deceased man early Thursday morning. Investigators believe he was the victim of a homicide that occurred sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday, Stille said. Police are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the man's death was a homicide.

* Stille said video evidence showed Wright and the unidentified man meeting Monday afternoon at the motel, where Wright returned alone Tuesday, after the deceased man is thought to have been killed, according to police.

* Sometime Tuesday, Stille said, Wright then came into contact with a "person of interest" who led the 55-year-old to George, who died sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday, when police found his body near the mission.

The timeline — which Stille emphasized could be altered as the investigation continues — provides an initial glimpse into a convoluted series of events that left two men dead in three days and sent a shock wave through the city's houseless community. All three men were known guests to Lincoln's only homeless shelter, said Pastor Tom Barber, the mission's executive director.

"That's the big question we all have, is 'Why did he do this?'" Barber said, referencing the allegations against Wright. "He wasn't like this ax murderer walking around, who was a psychopath. He was a nice guy."

On Friday, after dozens of interviews and 72 hours of intensive investigation, Stille said police were still seeking answers to that question.

"It defies logic, sometimes, on why some of these things happen," said Stille, who called on additional witnesses and acquaintances of Wright or George to come forward and aid in the investigation. "Obviously, we always want to know."

Wright has only been formally charged in the alleged murder of George. At Friday's news conference, County Attorney Pat Condon said his office will continue to work with the police department and could file additional charges — or even enhanced charges in George's killing — as additional information becomes available.

At an arraignment hearing Thursday afternoon, Judge Laurie Yardley set Wright's percentage bond at $5 million, meaning he would have to pay $500,000 to be released.

In addition to Wright, Stille mentioned two people "of interest" that police had encountered, though it's unclear if either will face charges or if they're the subject of the criminal investigation into the deaths.

"It's always a possibility," he said. "Certainly, right now, we want the information that they're providing, and so we're taking it all in. We'll make some of those decisions as we go forward."