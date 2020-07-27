You are the owner of this article.
Iowa woman accused of kicking Lincoln officer in the head during disturbance at Haymarket restaurant
A 26-year-old Iowa woman went to jail Friday night after she drunkenly caused a disturbance at a Haymarket restaurant, then kicked an officer in the head several times, Lincoln police say. 

Police arrested Megan Seibert, of Des Moines, on suspicion of assault on an officer, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 10:30 p.m., police were called to Buzzard Billy’s, 247 N. Eighth St., after Seibert was refused service due to her intoxication level and refusal to leave. 

She said Seibert was clearly intoxicated and resisted, kicking and pulling away, when officers tried to take her into civil protective custody.

Spilker said officers were able to get her into a cruiser, but, she continued to kick the officer in the body and head several times once she was seated. The officer suffered swelling and bruises to her head and a headache but did not require medical treatment.

She said Seibert also damaged the door frame to the cruiser while kicking at the officer. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

