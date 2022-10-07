Iowa man arrested after traffic stop near Lincoln led to drugs, court records say

An Iowa man was arrested Wednesday after a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy located drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln.

According to the probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Heriberto Hernandez-Perez, of Perry, Iowa, was driving a Mazda CX-20 east on I-80 near mile marker 394 when deputies pulled him over for going 72 mph. The posted speed limit in the area is 65 mph.

During the traffic stop, deputies gathered reasonable suspicion that Hernandez-Perez was involved in criminal activity and asked to search his vehicle.

Hernandez-Perez consented to the search and deputies found 1.14 pounds of amphetamines in the vehicle's trunk.

Deputies then located a folded dollar bill in of Hernandez-Perez's pocket that contained a small amount of amphetamine.

Hernandez-Perez, the vehicle's only occupant, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in the Lancaster County jail.