Investigation ongoing in crash that killed Lincoln Southeast student

A crash nearly a week ago that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Lincoln Southeast High School student Wednesday remains under investigation.

No one has been cited as of Friday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Kennedy Bowles was riding in a southbound Chrysler 200 driven by Dheyab Kortan just after 11 p.m. April 10 when Kortan ran a stop sign on Southwest 14th Street and crashed into an eastbound Silverado pickup, driven by Therese Horner, on Nebraska 33.

Both vehicles left the road and ended up in the ditch.

The crash sent all four people in the Chrysler to the hospital, two in critical condition. Bowles, an organ donor, was taken off life support Wednesday.

Wagner said investigators were waiting for toxicology on the drivers, which is customary in fatality crashes.

Family and friends gathered at Holmes Lake on Thursday night for a candlelight vigil.

A memorial fund in Bowles' name has collected more than $22,000 on GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kennedy-bowles-memorial-fund

