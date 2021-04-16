 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Investigation ongoing in crash that killed Lincoln Southeast student
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Investigation ongoing in crash that killed Lincoln Southeast student

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A crash nearly a week ago that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Lincoln Southeast High School student Wednesday remains under investigation.

No one has been cited as of Friday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Kennedy Bowles

Kennedy Bowles

Kennedy Bowles was riding in a southbound Chrysler 200 driven by Dheyab Kortan just after 11 p.m. April 10 when Kortan ran a stop sign on Southwest 14th Street and crashed into an eastbound Silverado pickup, driven by Therese Horner, on Nebraska 33.

Both vehicles left the road and ended up in the ditch.

The crash sent all four people in the Chrysler to the hospital, two in critical condition. Bowles, an organ donor, was taken off life support Wednesday.

Wagner said investigators were waiting for toxicology on the drivers, which is customary in fatality crashes.

Family and friends gathered at Holmes Lake on Thursday night for a candlelight vigil.

A memorial fund in Bowles' name has collected more than $22,000 on GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kennedy-bowles-memorial-fund

$4.99 piece of equipment could have saved Nebraska boater from his 'circle of death' wounds
Jury finds ex-Husker LeGrone not guilty of sex assault
Police investigating 40-year-old Lincoln woman's death
Cement truck driver who died in Sarpy County crash hailed as a hero
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Indianapolis Fedex shooting; Gunman, 8 others dead

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News