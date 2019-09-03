Lincoln police say no arrests have been made yet in a weekend shooting at the Royal Grove that injured three people.
Officer Angela Sands said they are working with Omaha police to identify those involved in the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday.
All three victims were from Omaha.
Sands said police were called to the club at 340 W. Cornhusker Highway on a report of several people being shot. No victims were there when they arrived.
Sands said a 22-year-old woman had gone to a Lincoln hospital to be treated for a graze wound to her leg. And two men, 27 and 24, went to separate hospitals in Omaha with gunshot wounds. None were believed to be life-threatening.
Sands said Lincoln police crime scene technicians processed the scene, gathered physical and digital evidence and are reviewing video surveillance from the area.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.