You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Investigation continues into 20-year-old UNL student's death in his fraternity room Friday
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Investigation continues into 20-year-old UNL student's death in his fraternity room Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

The preliminary investigation into the death of a 20-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, found Friday afternoon in his room at Delta Tau Delta fraternity, indicated he asphyxiated on his own vomit, UNL Police Capt. John Backer said Monday.

But, he said, the underlying cause of Luke Weiland's death remained under investigation.

He was found unresponsive in his room at about 3 p.m. Friday, when other fraternity members checked on him after not seeing him for several hours. Backer said life-saving efforts were attempted briefly before it became clear it was too late to save him. 

Weiland, a junior from Green Oaks, Illinois, studying business administration, was declared dead at the scene. 

York couple accused of bringing 5-month-old child along in the car during robbery in Lincoln

Backer said Weiland, a member of the fraternity, was one of a handful of fraternity members living in the house over the summer. He had been at work the night before. 

The police captain said investigators are looking to track down those who may have seen or talked to him last to try to piece together what happened and are looking into the possibility he may have had an underlying medical issue.

Backer said they didn't initially find any signs to indicate alcohol. 

Foul play is not suspected. 

Iowa woman accused of kicking Lincoln officer in the head during disturbance at Haymarket restaurant
Police: Lincoln man says two men entered his home with a gun, robbed him Sunday afternoon

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
10
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News