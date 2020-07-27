Investigation continues into 20-year-old UNL student's death in his fraternity room Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The preliminary investigation into the death of a 20-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, found Friday afternoon in his room at Delta Tau Delta fraternity, indicated he asphyxiated on his own vomit, UNL Police Capt. John Backer said Monday.

But, he said, the underlying cause of Luke Weiland's death remained under investigation.

He was found unresponsive in his room at about 3 p.m. Friday, when other fraternity members checked on him after not seeing him for several hours. Backer said life-saving efforts were attempted briefly before it became clear it was too late to save him.

Weiland, a junior from Green Oaks, Illinois, studying business administration, was declared dead at the scene.

Backer said Weiland, a member of the fraternity, was one of a handful of fraternity members living in the house over the summer. He had been at work the night before.

The police captain said investigators are looking to track down those who may have seen or talked to him last to try to piece together what happened and are looking into the possibility he may have had an underlying medical issue.

Backer said they didn't initially find any signs to indicate alcohol.