Federal and local investigators worked Wednesday at a Lincoln day care facility, one day after an FBI arrest on suspicion of production of child pornography in Lincoln.
Neither FBI officials nor Lincoln police would say specifically whether the two were linked, but a statement from FBI spokeswoman Michele Stevenson indicated that a child-care facility was involved.
Wednesday, investigators' vehicles were outside Playful Painters Childcare, a self-described art-based learning center at 630 N. Cotner Blvd. for children 6 weeks to 12 years of age.
Calls to the child-care center rang busy Wednesday evening. In addition, its Facebook page could not be accessed.
You have free articles remaining.
"We understand the outrage the community feels and that this news is disrupting the lives of families right here in Lincoln," Stevenson, spokeswoman from the FBI field office in Omaha, said in a statement. "Our priority is to protect the victims and bring the perpetrator to justice, and ask for your patience as we conduct a thorough investigation. We would like to thank our partners at the United States Attorney’s Office and the Lincoln Police Department for their crucial assistance in affecting the arrest."
Stevenson did not name the individual arrested.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.