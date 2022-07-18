 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Intruder fired gun toward man in Bennet break-in, Lancaster County sheriff says

  • Updated
Lancaster County deputies are investigating after an unknown man broke into a home in Bennet early Sunday morning and fired a gun at the resident before fleeing, according to the sheriff. 

The intruder, who identified himself to residents only as "John," kicked in the door of the house near Birch and Monroe streets around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, running through the house and firing a gun before leaving out the back door, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

The bullet narrowly missed a 43-year-old man who lives at the house, Wagner said, instead striking an interior wall.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, as deputies work to determine who the intruder is and why he broke into the home Sunday, Wagner said.

