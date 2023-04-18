A 27-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail and has been charged with a felony after she stabbed a 43-year-old man at a gathering in north Lincoln on Saturday, police alleged in court records.

Police found Mimi Kuot running through a backyard near 27th and Dudley streets at around 6 p.m. Saturday after a 43-year-old man called authorities and reported Kuot had stabbed him with a kitchen knife and was fleeing on foot, Lincoln Police Officer Margaret Thomas said in the affidavit for Kuot's arrest.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the 43-year-old man to a local hospital, where he was treated for one stab wound to his left shoulder, Thomas said in the affidavit.

The victim told police he was standing in the bathroom at 2918 Dudley St. when Kuot walked up behind him and stabbed him before punching him in the face at least three times, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Kuot and took her to the Lancaster County jail, where a breath test indicated her blood alcohol content was .393, Thomas said.

Prosecutors charged the 27-year-old Monday with second-degree assault.

