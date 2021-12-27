Interstate pursuit in Seward County reached speeds of 120 mph

A Christmas Day pursuit in Seward County reached speeds of 120 mph before a 20-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to a news release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling west on Interstate 80 at 83 mph in a 75 mph zone just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Madisen Hansen, continued at speeds reaching 120 mph before exiting the interstate near Goehner.

Hansen then turned north and sped to 100 mph before coming to a stop near Agnew Road, officials said.

Officers conducted a preliminary breath test that showed Hansen's blood-alcohol level at 0.16%, twice the legal limit to drive, according to the sheriff's office.

Hansen was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

She was lodged at the Seward County Detention Center.

