Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

A portion of Interstate 80 eastbound that closed as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash between Lincoln and Omaha has reopened, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The crash occurred near mile marker 430 at around noon Sunday. The state patrol and Cass County Sheriff's Office rerouted traffic off of I-80 at the Mahoney State Park exit for about an hour.