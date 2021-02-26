 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Interstate 80 pursuit ends with arrests in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Interstate 80 pursuit ends with arrests in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

Two Lincoln men were arrested Thursday night after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha.

Just after 11 p.m., Omaha police alerted Nebraska State Patrol troopers that a stolen Chevy Silverado was traveling west on Interstate 80 in Sarpy County.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away. As the pickup approached Lincoln, additional troopers deployed stop sticks to slow the vehicle.

Jury deliberating case involving Lincoln woman's killing during home invasion in 2018

The pickup then exited at the Waverly interchange and began traveling west on U.S. 6 toward Lincoln. Troopers again deployed stop sticks and successfully deflated all four tires, but the truck continued to drive on its rims, driving through the ditch and also in the eastbound lanes before stopping near 70th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

All three people in the pickup were then taken into custody, though a female passenger was later released.

Grand jury indicts 18-year-old UNL student on child porn charges

The driver, 33-year-old Johnny Rodriguez, of Lincoln, was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking and several traffic violations.

One of the passengers, 34-year-old Torben Stone, of Lincoln, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Rodriguez and Stone were taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Officers cleared of wrongdoing in shooting, killing Wyoming couple after chase
Catalytic converter found in car with meth was matched to truck it was cut from, Lincoln police say

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US rejoins the Paris Agreement

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News