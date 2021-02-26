Interstate 80 pursuit ends with arrests in Lincoln

Two Lincoln men were arrested Thursday night after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha.

Just after 11 p.m., Omaha police alerted Nebraska State Patrol troopers that a stolen Chevy Silverado was traveling west on Interstate 80 in Sarpy County.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away. As the pickup approached Lincoln, additional troopers deployed stop sticks to slow the vehicle.

The pickup then exited at the Waverly interchange and began traveling west on U.S. 6 toward Lincoln. Troopers again deployed stop sticks and successfully deflated all four tires, but the truck continued to drive on its rims, driving through the ditch and also in the eastbound lanes before stopping near 70th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

All three people in the pickup were then taken into custody, though a female passenger was later released.

The driver, 33-year-old Johnny Rodriguez, of Lincoln, was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking and several traffic violations.

One of the passengers, 34-year-old Torben Stone, of Lincoln, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.