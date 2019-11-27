Inmates sentenced on murder charges get more time for assault with makeshift weapons against officer

Two men serving sentences on murder charges have been sentenced to additional prison time for assaulting a prison guard three years ago with a makeshift weapon similar to a medieval mace.

Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte sentenced Ary Soto, 24, to 10 to 16 years for assault by a confined person.

Last week, Otte sentenced Soto's co-defendant, Evan Swenson, 29, to eight to 16 years for attempted second-degree assault on an officer.

Both men pleaded no contest.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Janice Lipovsky said two Nebraska Department of Correctional Services investigators were at the State Penitentiary at about 7:45 p.m. Oct. 5, 2016, investigating a number of incidents and speaking with inmates in the yard outside housing unit 1 when two inmates, Swenson and Soto, came at them from behind.

She said both inmates were armed with padlocks that had been attached to cotton belts, allowing the inmates to swing the weapons in a manner similar to a medieval mace.

The other inmates ran as Soto and Swenson concentrated their efforts on one of the investigators, a prison captain, who was struck several times in the head and in the hands when he tried to shield his head.