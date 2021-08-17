Inmates missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln found

Two inmates who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Friday have been returned to custody.

Marcina Norris was returned to custody by Lincoln Police Department officers on Sunday after she did not return to the facility Friday following her work release shift, according to a news release.

Norris began serving her sentence on Dec. 17, 2019. She was sentenced to 5½ to nine years on charges out of Lancaster and Butler counties including first degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse, the news release said. Her parole eligibility date is Aug. 23 and her tentative release date is Nov. 21, 2023.

Michael Louis turned himself in on Tuesday after not returning from his work assignment on Friday, according to a news release.

Louis began his sentence on Nov. 7, 2019. He was sentenced to five years for charges out of Gage County including fourth offense driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and third-degree domestic assault. He has a tentative release date of April 16, 2022.