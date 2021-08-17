 Skip to main content
Inmates missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln found
Two inmates who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Friday have been returned to custody.

Marcina Norris was returned to custody by Lincoln Police Department officers on Sunday after she did not return to the facility Friday following her work release shift, according to a news release.

Marcina Norris

Marcina Norris

Norris began serving her sentence on Dec. 17, 2019. She was sentenced to 5½ to nine years on charges out of Lancaster and Butler counties including first degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse, the news release said. Her parole eligibility date is Aug. 23 and her tentative release date is Nov. 21, 2023.

Michael Louis

Michael Louis

Michael Louis turned himself in on Tuesday after not returning from his work assignment on Friday, according to a news release.

Louis began his sentence on Nov. 7, 2019. He was sentenced to five years for charges out of Gage County including fourth offense driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and third-degree domestic assault. He has a tentative release date of April 16, 2022.

The Lincoln prison is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

