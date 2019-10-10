An inmate who went missing nine months ago was arrested Wednesday night by Bellevue police, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Brandon Jones left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Jan. 11 for a work assignment and failed to show up. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.
Jones is serving three to 11-years for charges out of Douglas County including terroristic threats and assault. His sentence began on Nov. 16, 2015. He has a tentative release date of April 18, 2020, but now faces charges out of Sarpy County.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Corrections Department. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.