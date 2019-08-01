An inmate who didn't return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln earlier this week is now back in custody, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Authorities say 38-year-old Antwon Williams turned himself in Thursday morning.
He left the facility for work on Monday and did not come back following his scheduled shift, the department said.
He is serving a 14- to 20-year sentence on two counts of first-degree forgery out of Douglas County. He has a tentative release date of Nov. 17, 2022, and a parole eligibility date of Oct. 30, 2019. Williams is scheduled for a hearing before the Board of Parole on Oct. 1, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said.
The Lincoln prison is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Corrections Department. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.