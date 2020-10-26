Inmate who was supposed to go to psychiatric hospital mistakenly released

Authorities are searching for an inmate who was supposed to be transferred to a psychiatric hospital, but was instead released Monday morning from the Omaha Correctional Center.

Amjad Almusa, 28, should have been transferred to the Norfolk Regional Center when he completed his sentence, but the transfer was overlooked and Almusa was discharged from the Omaha prison, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Law enforcement was notified once the oversight was detected and a release was sent to news media around 6:20 p.m.

“Standard procedure is that an individual is held at the facility until the appropriate law enforcement agency assumes custody to fulfill the detainer or hold,” Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said.

“In this case, the hold was overlooked and the individual was released from the facility. The circumstances surrounding this release are under investigation.”

Almusa is 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He began serving a one year sentence for two counts of assault on a Department of Health and Human Services employee out of Madison County on April 27. He has previously served sentences for sexual assault and burglary.