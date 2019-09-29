An inmate who was injured in an assault at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution earlier this month died from his injuries Saturday night in the hospital, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Anthony Davis, 40, had been hospitalized since Sept. 16 following an assault by another inmate. He was being treated at Bryan West Campus when he died at about 7 p.m. Saturday. The inmate who assaulted Davis is not being identified while the investigation into the incident continues, the department said.
You have free articles remaining.
Davis was serving three life sentences after he was convicted of the 2012 shooting deaths of Miguel Avalos, 44, and his sons Miguel Avalos Jr., 18, and Jose Avalos, 16, after breaking into their Omaha home to steal drugs and money. He was found guilty in Douglas County in 2014 of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the death. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will also conduct an investigation.