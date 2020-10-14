 Skip to main content
Inmate who walked away from Lincoln prison arrested in Omaha
Inmate who walked away from Lincoln prison arrested in Omaha

An inmate who went missing from the minimum-security Community Corrections Center in Lincoln earlier this month was arrested Tuesday in Omaha.

Bailey Scruggs, an inmate serving five to eight years on charges out of Douglas County that include burglary and tampering, left after taking out the trash, one of his responsibilities at the prison, on Oct. 2.

Bailey Scruggs

He was arrested Tuesday night by Omaha police and faces new charges that include theft by unlawful taking and criminal impersonation, according to a news release from the Department of Correctional Services.

Scruggs was tentatively set for release Sept. 6, 2021. 

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

