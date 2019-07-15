An inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln last month is in custody, the Department of Correctional Services.
Anthony Mattison, 30, left the prison on June 29 and did not return. The Hastings Police Department arrested him Monday, a news release said.
Community custody is the least restrictive custody level and inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
Mattison was serving a six- to 11-year sentence for theft by receiving stolen property in Platte County. His tentative release date is February 2025 and a parole hearing has been set for March 2020.
He is being held at the Lancaster County jail. His case will be referred to the County Attorney's office, which will determine if additional charges are filed.