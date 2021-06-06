Inmate who walked away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln returns to facility

An inmate who was reported missing last week from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is back in custody.

Staffers noticed that the electronic device monitoring Ronald Sowards showed no movement for several hours on Thursday while he was in the community, prompting a search for the inmate, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services news release.

Sowards came back to the minimum security facility Saturday.

Sowards started his sentence on August 20, 2018. He was sentenced to eight to 12 years for burglary in Lancaster County as well as burglary and possession/receiving a stolen firearm in Saunders County. Sowards has a tentative release date of November 19, 2023. His parole eligibility date is January 5, 2022.

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Corrections Department. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.