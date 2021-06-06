 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate who walked away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln returns to facility
0 Comments
editor's pick

Inmate who walked away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln returns to facility

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An inmate who was reported missing last week from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is back in custody.

Staffers noticed that the electronic device monitoring Ronald Sowards showed no movement for several hours on Thursday while he was in the community, prompting a search for the inmate, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services news release. 

Sowards came back to the minimum security facility Saturday.

Ronald Sowards

Sowards

Sowards started his sentence on August 20, 2018. He was sentenced to eight to 12 years for burglary in Lancaster County as well as burglary and possession/receiving a stolen firearm in Saunders County. Sowards has a tentative release date of November 19, 2023. His parole eligibility date is January 5, 2022.

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Corrections Department. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Nebraska prison director says they'll draft policy when a woman receives death sentence
Omaha police officer who detained youths in his Gretna neighborhood is facing charges
Inmate from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln returns after walking off
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News