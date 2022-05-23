Inmate who killed grandfather of two former Husker players dies in prison

A 64-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for killing the grandfather of two former Husker football players died Monday morning.

Russell Harms, an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, was sentenced in October 2000 for the murder of 84-year-old Tennyson E. Kelsay, grandfather of former players Chris and Chad Kelsay.

On Dec. 10, 1999, Harms shot Tennyson Kelsay 15 times with a .22-caliber rifle as Kelsay walked through a parking lot in Auburn.

Shortly after shooting Kelsay, Harms drove to his home and dialed 911.

At Harms' trial, psychiatrists said he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and at times visual and auditory hallucinations.

Nemaha County District Judge Daniel Bryan rejected Harms' insanity defense and he was sentenced to life in prison.

Harms' cause of death has not been determined, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

As is the case whenever someone in law enforcement custody dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

