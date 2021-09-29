Inmate who jumped fence at Lincoln corrections center arrested in Fremont

A man who was incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln until he allegedly jumped a fence and fled the facility earlier this month is in custody once again, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Zackery Carlstrom was taken into custody on Tuesday in Fremont. He is being held in the Saunders County jail, facing a new charge of obstructing an officer, according to a corrections department news release.

Carlstrom began a two-year sentence at the low-security, work-oriented facility in September 2020 for possession of a controlled substance in Dodge County, according to the release.

His tentative release is set for January 2022.

