Inmate who had COVID-19 dies at Lincoln hospital
An inmate in his 30s died in a Lincoln hospital Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to officials with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The inmate had been convicted of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child in Douglas County.

His identity will not be released, the department said.

The exact cause of his death is unknown as he suffered from other medical conditions as well. As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

