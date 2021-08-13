Inmate walks away from Lincoln Community Corrections Center

An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said.

Melvin Grimes left the facility shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, the department said in a news release.

He is 54 years old, Black, 6 feet tall, 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Grimes, who has been at the corrections center since March 15, had been serving two years for multiple counts of shoplifting in Douglas County. He had a tentative release date of Dec. 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.