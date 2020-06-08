You are the owner of this article.
Inmate walked away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
Inmate walked away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

 Journal Star file photo

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln walked away on Sunday.

Viet Tran was not in the facility during the evening count. The electronic monitoring device he had been wearing was found in the area of Southwest 27th Street and Van Dorn.

Tran began serving a 13-26 year sentence for multiple convictions in Lancaster County in April 2012. He had a parole hearing scheduled for Dec. 1.

Tran is a 41-year old Asian man, 5-foot-4 inches, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Those convictions include unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, drug charges, theft by deception and disturbing the peace. 

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state Department of Correctional Services. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are permitted to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

 Courtesy photo
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

