Inmate serving time now accused of forging more checks, Lincoln police say

A 40-year-old prison inmate is facing new charges for allegedly forging nearly $3,500 in checks on an 83-year-old woman's account, Lincoln police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said the investigation began Feb. 27, when an employee at Liberty First Credit Union reported a $2,500 check cashed by Antwon Williams as suspicious.

The bank had contacted family of the account holder who said the check hadn't been authorized. Spilker said police also learned the victim, who since has died, had ordered checks that never were delivered and now are presumed to have been stolen.

She said after analyzing bank records police came to believe Williams had cashed four checks on the woman's account totaling $3,425 and attempted to cash two more totaling $3,900 between Feb. 23 and March 9.

During an attempt to cash a $900 check March 1, law enforcement contacted Williams, who denied knowing that the check was forged, Spilker said. He allegedly tried to cash another eight days later.

Williams since has been returned to prison, where he is serving a 14½- to 21-year sentence on forgery charges out of Douglas and Lancaster counties and escape for walking away from community corrections in 2019.