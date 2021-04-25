 Skip to main content
Inmate serving life sentence for murder of Omaha child dies
Inmate serving life sentence for murder of Omaha child dies

  • Updated
An inmate convicted of strangling a child to death in Omaha nearly 40 years ago died in a Lincoln prison Sunday. 

Patrick Russell, 64, died at the Lincoln Correctional Center where he was serving a life sentence for the 1973 murder of 8-year-old Joseph Matthew Edmonds. 

The cause of Russell's death is not yet known, but he was being treated for a medical condition not related to COVID-19, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services news release.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in state custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

