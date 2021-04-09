Inmate serving life for murder now accused of serious assault with a weapon at Lincoln prison

A 59-year-old man serving a life sentence for murder and kidnapping, plus 50 years more for attempted murder of an inmate in 2010, now is accused of seriously assaulting another inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center in September.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Daniel Jones this week with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and assault by a confined person with a deadly weapon.

Jones is alleged to have used a metal bar clamp, a screwdriver or both in the Sept. 23 assault in the prison's wood shop area.

The victim, a 27-year-old man serving time on two motor vehicle homicide charges for a double fatality near Norfolk in 2016, was seriously injured in the attack, prosecutors say.

Jones since has been moved to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

That's where he was being housed when he tried to kill an inmate Aug. 29, 2010. Jones pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years for it.

In 2006, a jury in Scotts Bluff convicted him of the kidnapping and first-degree murder of James Bauer, 42, of Gering, in a case that prosecutors said was related to cocaine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.