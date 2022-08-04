 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate sentenced for sexual assault dies in Nebraska prison

An inmate serving time at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died in prison Wednesday.

Daniel Holliday, 69, was 11 years into his 30- to 35-year sentence for two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

Daniel Holliday mugshot

Daniel Holliday

Holliday was serving time for crimes committed in Dawson County.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the cause of death has not been determined, but a grand jury will investigate, as is required by law.

