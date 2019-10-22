An inmate is missing after running from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha Monday night, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Staff pursued Charles Castillo-Hernandez, 21, until he jumped a fence near the perimeter of the facility around 6:30 p.m.
Omaha police responded immediately to the facility and searched the area but were not able to locate Castillo-Hernandez, who managed to remove his electronic monitoring device.
Community Corrections Centers are the lowest custody level of the prisons and the least restrictive. Inmates are allowed to participate in work release and attend school and religious services with approval and without direct supervision.
Castillo-Hernandez is serving a five- to nine-year sentence out of Sarpy County for use of a firearm to commit a felony. His sentence started Oct. 17, 2016.
He is eligible for parole on July 19, 2020.
The Department of Correctional Services asks anyone with knowledge of Castillo-Hernandez's whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.