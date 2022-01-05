 Skip to main content
Inmate runs away from Lincoln corrections facility after taking out trash, authorities say
Inmate runs away from Lincoln corrections facility after taking out trash, authorities say

A man who was incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln left the facility after he was assigned to take out trash Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

Christian Crawford

Crawford

Christian Crawford, 21, was spotted running away from the low-level security facility, 2720 Van Dorn St., at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a department news release. He later deactivated his electronic monitoring device near Southwest 18th Street and West Jean Avenue. 

Crawford was in the middle of a six-to-10-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County that include robbery and tampering with evidence, according to the news release.

The department asks anyone with knowledge of Crawford's whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol. 

