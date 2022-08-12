Inmate reported missing from Omaha correctional facility arrested in Lincoln

An inmate who escaped from the Community Correctional Center-Omaha has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Semaj Ross walked out of the facility June 27, the Corrections Department reported, triggering the fire alarm. Ross removed his electronic device upon escape, which authorities found along East Locust Road in Omaha.

Ross began his sentence in 2015 and was set to finish Jan. 25, 2025. He was initially sentenced to 20 years for shoplifting, burglary, criminal possession of a financial transition device and other charges for acts committed in Lancaster County.

He was booked in the Lancaster County jail on Wednesday on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.