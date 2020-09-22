Inmate reported missing from Omaha community corrections facility

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An inmate was missing from an Omaha community corrections facility, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

William Wilder, 26, removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing, which authorities found about two blocks west of the facility. He was serving eight to 10 years on weapons charges from Douglas County.

Wilder is as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes who stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 137 pounds, according to Corrections. Anyone with knowledge of Wilder’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

